The Braided Rug Company
Flooring in Aberdovey
    • The Braided Rug Company is a specialist company suppying traditional braided rugs from North Carolina, and a range of organic jute braided rugs, runners, and home accessories from Bangladesh. All our products are very hardwearing, and in some cases machine washable. They are individually made by skilled artisans, sometimes being signed by the maker. There is a broad range of sizes, and we can custom make larger rugs in all ranges.

    Service areas
    Aberdovey
    Address
    15 Chapel Square
    LL35 0EL Aberdovey
    United Kingdom
    +44-1654767248 www.braided-rug.co.uk
