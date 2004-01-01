Back in 2004, in a spare room in South Yorkshire, Melody Maison’s director; Anna Elkington, began to create the Melody Maison empire that we all know and love today! She would use her garage as a miniature warehouse, take 5 parcels a day to the post office after the daily school run (kids in tow!) and answer emails at 2 am.

Nearly ten whole years later, Melody Maison has become a leading retailer for shabby French Chic and vintage style home furnishings.



Melody Maison is still very much a family run business, with cousins, brothers, aunties and daughters all working together to offer a personal touch to every single Melody Maison customer. Of course, we have added some fabulous members of staff outside of the Elkington heritage since then, all of whom we treasure just as much! The little things really do make a difference to us: that’s why if you give us a call we won’t put you through to a robot, we just have a Customer Care team here all day, happy to answer any questions you may have.

We design, manufacture and distribute French style furniture to all corners of the globe, and have many thousands of satisfied customers worldwide. I hope you will agree that we have many beautiful things, mainly furniture ranges in our most popular colours - cream, ivory and white. Each range of furniture is either designed by us and made exclusively for Melody Maison, or sourced from our chosen suppliers from all over the world.

Here at Melody Maison we have the most unique selection of French style furniture and home accessories in the world, and pride ourselves in doing so. Our promise to you is to provide the smoothest and most stress-free purchase you have ever experienced over the internet, with fabulous customer service at every step of the way. You only have to read our reviews to realise we treat every customer with the upmost respect that they deserve. Below I have written a list of things we believe we do differently here at Melody Maison, and the promises we are commited to keeping.