Vanderhurd has designed and produced bespoke rugs, carpets and dhurries for over 30 years. Working almost entirely with the interior design industry, Vanderhurd creates floor coverings, fabrics and cushions for residential and commercial properties. Each item is handmade to order, via the design teams in London and New York.
- Services
- Bespoke carpets
- rugs and dhurries ; printed fabrics and hand embroidered cushions
- bed covers and head boards
- Service areas
- London, New York, and NY USA
- Address
-
17 Portobello Road
W11 3DA London
United Kingdom
+44-2073135400 www.vanderhurd.com