Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vanderhurd
Flooring in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kings Head, Vanderhurd Vanderhurd Eclectic style clinics
    Kings Head, Vanderhurd Vanderhurd Eclectic style clinics
    Kings Head, Vanderhurd Vanderhurd Eclectic style clinics
    +4
    Kings Head
    Ham Yard Hotel in London, Vanderhurd Vanderhurd Eclectic style clinics
    Ham Yard Hotel in London, Vanderhurd Vanderhurd Eclectic style clinics
    Ham Yard Hotel in London, Vanderhurd Vanderhurd Eclectic style clinics
    +6
    Ham Yard Hotel in London

    Vanderhurd has designed and produced bespoke rugs, carpets and dhurries for over 30 years. Working almost entirely with the interior design industry, Vanderhurd creates floor coverings, fabrics and cushions for residential and commercial properties. Each item is handmade to order, via the design teams in London and New York.

    Services
    • Bespoke carpets
    • rugs and dhurries ; printed fabrics and hand embroidered cushions
    • bed covers and head boards
    Service areas
    London, New York, and NY USA
    Address
    17 Portobello Road
    W11 3DA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073135400 www.vanderhurd.com

    Reviews

    Ashish Varoon Kapoor
    6 months ago
    Edric van Vredenburgh
    almost 3 years ago
    Trevor Rance
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element