Solid Carpentry Ltd
Cabinets & Cabinetry in fitted cupboards
    Reasons To Choose Modern Alcove Cupboards

    Solid Carpentry is a London-based carpentry, joinery and fitting firm with more than fifteen years of experience in the field.

    Services
    • Kitchen Fitting Services
    • Bespoke Shelving Units
    • Box Sash Windows
    • Wooden Shop Fronts
    • Bespoke Bookcases
    • Doors Installation
    • Boiler Cupboards
    • Partition Walls
    • Built-In Wardrobes
    • Natural Wood Shelves
    • Wood floor fitting
    • Bespoke Storage Units
    • bookcases
    • floating shelves
    • alcove shelves
    • alcove wardrobes
    • alcove bookcases
    • fitted wardrobes
    • Show all 18 services
    Service areas
    • Greater London Area
    • central london
    • London. UK
    • Greater London plus online service available for advice only
    • Ilford —London
    • London & Online
    • london and Kent
    • London and surrounding areas
    • London Fields
    • London
    • UK
    • fitted cupboards
    • Show all 12 service areas
    Address
    Unit 101, Hackney Downs Studios, Amhurst Terrace
    E8 2BT fitted cupboards
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088193448 www.solidcarpentry.co.uk
