Sasha Tugolukova, London based illustrator with a love of fine design and high quality product.

Striving to create unique and collectable pieces, Sasha draws inspiration from the impeccable quality of British craftsmanship combining this with a refined approach to aesthetics.

All Sasha Tugolukova plates are crafted and hand decorated to the highest standard by the artisans in Stoke-on-Trent in the North of England.