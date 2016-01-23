Little Tree Furniture create handmade, unique pieces of furniture from reclaimed and recycled materials. These reclaimed materials have been sourced from old fishing boat timbers, window shutters and worn down buildings and transformed into beautiful pieces of furniture. Little Tree Furniture's comprehensive collection offers something for every interior style from contemporary modern, industrial urban to rustic reclaimed.
- Service areas
- All across the UK, & worldwide, and Bexhill-on-Sea
- Address
-
Unit 4, 17 Napier House, Elva Way
TN39 5BF Bexhill-On-Sea
United Kingdom
+44-1424734191 www.littletreefurniture.co.uk