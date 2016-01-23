Your browser is out-of-date.

Little Tree Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Bexhill-On-Sea
    • NEC 2016, Little Tree Furniture Little Tree Furniture Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    NEC 2016, Little Tree Furniture Little Tree Furniture Interior landscaping
    NEC 2016, Little Tree Furniture Little Tree Furniture BedroomBeds & headboards
    +10
    NEC 2016
    One of a Kind, Little Tree Furniture Little Tree Furniture Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs
    One of a Kind, Little Tree Furniture Little Tree Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
    One of a Kind, Little Tree Furniture Little Tree Furniture Study/officeDesks
    +15
    One of a Kind
    Hyatt Range, Little Tree Furniture Little Tree Furniture Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Hyatt Range, Little Tree Furniture Little Tree Furniture Living roomStools & chairs
    Hyatt Range, Little Tree Furniture Little Tree Furniture Living roomStools & chairs
    +3
    Hyatt Range

    Little Tree Furniture create handmade, unique pieces of furniture from reclaimed and recycled materials. These reclaimed materials have been sourced from old fishing boat timbers, window shutters and worn down buildings and transformed into beautiful pieces of furniture. Little Tree Furniture's comprehensive collection offers something for every interior style from contemporary modern, industrial urban to rustic reclaimed. 

    Service areas
    All across the UK, & worldwide, and Bexhill-on-Sea
    Address
    Unit 4, 17 Napier House, Elva Way
    TN39 5BF Bexhill-On-Sea
    United Kingdom
    +44-1424734191 www.littletreefurniture.co.uk
