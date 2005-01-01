Sam Walsh is a furniture designer and maker working on high quality hand – crafted furniture, garden furniture, kitchens and interiors. Samuel F Walsh Furniture was founded in 2005.

His furniture is both sculptural and functional. Designs draw inspiration from landscapes, particularly those of Cornwall and the South West where he grew up. Sam’s bespoke kitchens are hand-crafted and individually designed in both traditional and contemporary styles. He endeavours to create kitchens which complement and are unique to, the houses in which they are destined to become a part of. Sam also designs and makes interior cabinet work from fitted shelving, seating and wardrobes to reception desks, shop fittings, bar tables and seating. Sam welcomes all commissions whether for home or garden furniture, bespoke kitchens or shelving, or commercial projects for retailers, businesses and the hotel and leisure industries