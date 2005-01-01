Your browser is out-of-date.

Samuel F Walsh Furniture
Kitchen Manufacturers in Redruth
    • Cousin Jack Console Table, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
    Cousin Jack Console Table, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Living roomSide tables & trays
    Cousin Jack Console Table
    Penwith Drawer Chest, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Penwith Drawer Chest
    Home Library, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Modern study/office
    Home Library, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Modern living room
    Home Library, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Modern study/office
    +1
    Home Library
    Traditional Kitchen, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Country style kitchen
    Traditional Kitchen, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Country style kitchen
    Traditional Kitchen, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Country style kitchen
    +3
    Traditional Kitchen
    Bespoke Shelving in Maple and Oak, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Modern living room
    Bespoke Shelving in Maple and Oak, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Modern media room
    Bespoke Shelving in Maple and Oak, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Modern living room
    Bespoke Shelving in Maple and Oak
    Free Standing Country Kitchen, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Country style kitchen
    Free Standing Country Kitchen, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Country style kitchen
    Free Standing Country Kitchen, Samuel F Walsh Furniture Samuel F Walsh Furniture Country style kitchen
    +2
    Free Standing Country Kitchen
    Show all 8 projects

    Sam Walsh is a furniture designer and maker  working on high quality hand – crafted furniture, garden furniture, kitchens and interiors. Samuel F Walsh Furniture was founded in 2005.

    His furniture is both sculptural and functional. Designs draw inspiration from landscapes, particularly those of Cornwall and the South West where he grew up. Sam’s bespoke kitchens are hand-crafted and individually designed in both traditional and contemporary styles. He endeavours to create kitchens which complement and are unique to, the houses in which they are destined to become a part of. Sam also designs and makes interior cabinet work from fitted shelving, seating and wardrobes to reception desks, shop fittings, bar tables and seating. Sam welcomes all commissions whether for home or garden furniture, bespoke kitchens or shelving, or commercial projects for retailers, businesses and the hotel and leisure industries

    Services
    bespoke kitchens, Creative Furniture, and Quality Interiors
    Service areas
    Redruth
    Address
    Tr15 3AJ Redruth
    United Kingdom
    www.samwalshfurniture.co.uk
