FLOOR_STORY isn’t your average flooring retailer, instead we see ourselves as being your guide through the design potential that your floor can realise. Forget ordinary beige and oak, this is a journey that explores the limitless potential of material, colour, pattern and texture; taking you on paths less often trod.

Our brands have been carefully selected as among the most innovative, vibrant and experimental names in flooring, bringing unique interpretations of everything from natural fibres, carpet and rugs to wood, laminate, vinyl and cork. Sourcing from companies spread right across the globe and with our ear to the ground at design events here in London and abroad, our collections are handpicked, though we are more than happy to use our network to find that elusive style you were beginning to wonder existed.

Yet finding the right flooring is just one step on the journey and with FLOOR_STORY you’ll be taken much further. We work with homeowners, interior designers and architects not only to find the perfect floor, but also to make sure that it is installed and finished to perfection and in a suitable time frame. From consultations through to fitment, FLOOR_STORY is passionate on bringing you beautiful and inspirational flooring.