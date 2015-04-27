Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vinyl Impression
Paint & Wall Coverings in East Grinstead
Overview 32Projects (32) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (15)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Christmas wall sticker decorations, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos Green
    Christmas wall sticker decorations, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos Grey
    Christmas wall sticker decorations, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos Black
    +15
    Christmas wall sticker decorations
    Workplace Graphics: KnowledgeMill, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Modern bars & clubs
    Workplace Graphics: KnowledgeMill, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Modern bars & clubs
    Workplace Graphics: KnowledgeMill, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Modern bars & clubs
    +1
    Workplace Graphics: KnowledgeMill
    Birch Tree Forest wall sticker, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
    Birch Tree Forest wall sticker, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
    Birch Tree Forest wall sticker, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
    +7
    Birch Tree Forest wall sticker
    Venntro, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Modern bars & clubs
    Venntro, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Modern bars & clubs
    Venntro, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Modern bars & clubs
    +3
    Venntro
    Game Account: Workplace branding graphics, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Industrial style clinics
    Game Account: Workplace branding graphics, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Modern bars & clubs
    Game Account: Workplace branding graphics, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Industrial style clinics
    +3
    Game Account: Workplace branding graphics
    Good Relations: Window decorations, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Windows & doorsWindow decoration
    Good Relations: Window decorations, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Modern bars & clubs
    Good Relations: Window decorations, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Office spaces & stores
    +13
    Good Relations: Window decorations
    Show all 32 projects

    Vinyl Impression is a design-focused surface graphics specialist that produces superior quality large format digital prints.

    At Vi, we partner with you to transform your walls, windows and floors by using skillfully designed vinyl wall stickers, murals, decals, wall art transfers and coverings. Our Graphic solutions are designed and produced to give an outstanding finish, allowing your space to reflection you or you brand personality.

    Services
    • Bespoke wall coverings and wall murals. Window and glass manifestations. Graphic design
    • Design consultation
    • large format printing and graphic installation.
    Service areas
    World Wide and East Grinstead
    Address
    Vinyl Impression Ltd, Olympic House
    RH19 1XZ East Grinstead
    United Kingdom
    +44-1342311858 www.vinylimpression.co.uk

    Reviews

    Rebecca de Rome
    Great service - Quick response to email and happy to change design part way through. Great product - Really easy to install and looked very high quality when on the wall
    6 months ago
    Mhairi Muir
    Amazing product, I am delighted with my print. The quality and detail are amazing and transferring it onto my wall was simple. Really impressed, and great communication and service throughout. Highly recommend Vinyl Impression.
    3 months ago
    Tanja Schreck
    Bad customer service, and poor quality. Produced not what paid for. Do not recommend.
    8 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
      Add SEO element