Yorkshire Fabric Shop Online
Textiles & Upholstery in Batley
Reviews
Projects

    Upholstery Fabrics, Yorkshire Fabric Shop Online
    Upholstery Fabrics

    Yorkshire Fabric Shop are based in the heart of United Kingdom where we serve our local, national and now our International customers. With our warehouse full of upholstery fabrics that is suitable for sofas, chairs, cushions, boats, beds and whatever else you can imagine we aim to offer you our best service when buying fabric from us. We have 1000's of fabrics rolls in stock so we can guarantee you fast delivery where ever you maybe in the UK or the World. We hope to serve you if not today in the near future.

    Services
    upholstery fabric
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Batley
    Address
    Yorkshire Fabric Shop | Unit C9A | Carlinghow Mills | 499 Bradford Road | Batley | West Yorkshire | WF17 8LN | United Kingdom
    WF17 8LN Batley
    United Kingdom
    +44-7404158960 yorkshirefabricshop.com

    Reviews

    Sandra Start
    Excellent service, quick delivery, well packed. Material excellent quality . Great after sales, follow up phone call to check had received parcel, was really good. Would recommend and will use in future.
    about 2 years ago
    Mike Hollingworth
    All heavy duty fabrics and a huge range to choose from and up to 6 samples for free. The staff are brilliant, happy to help and the customer service is superb. Well worth a visit for the quality of the fabrics and prices to suit all pockets.
    8 months ago
    Norbert Kuhn
    The Yorkshire Fabric Shop was also for me a great find on Google. Wunderfull fabrics, a nice and quickly kontact and transaction. Thanks a lot.
    over 1 year ago
