Energy Space Ltd
Landscape Designers in Brighton
Projects

    Landscape design and build
    Garden rooms
    Bike sheds

    Energy Space has been designing and building beautiful gardens and garden rooms/offices in the South East for over 15 years. Energy Space will take a project from concept to completion, offering a specialised garden design service, and full construction. All projects begin with a site meeting which is offered for free in the Brighton/London areas. 

    Services
    • Landscape Design and Build
    • bespoke eco garden room design and build
    • bike storage
    • living roofs
    Service areas
    Greater London Area, Brighton & Hove, and m25
    Address
    52 Loder Rd
    BN16PJ Brighton
    United Kingdom
    +44-7979797471 www.energy-space.co.uk
