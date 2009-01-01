Your browser is out-of-date.

Love Your Home
Furniture & Accessories in Surrey
Reviews (10)
    • There’s a reason show homes look good. No-one lives in them. We bring great British design into real homes – yours. Leigh used to run a luxury furniture company and interior design practice in London, while Abi was style editor at Elle Decoration. Together, we design and make furniture that looks like it’s left the pages of an interiors magazine and that withstands the day to day, year on year. Because a Sofa is no use to anyone if it just looks pretty in a photo shoot. And a beautiful bed doesn’t do the job if its headboard wobbles as soon as you lean back.

    We design and make all our furniture – so you can make it yours. Our beds can get longer to match your legs and shorter for that room the estate agent told you (optimistically) had space for a double. And as we pick the best materials from the get-go (we use solid beech not chipboard and bolts not screws) your bed and sofa will grow old gracefully. And you won’t have to remortgage your house to own it. In 2009 we upped sticks and swapped our London showroom for a 17th century barn in Surrey. Here, the views are better and we don’t have to pay expensive rents for a Monopoly board address. So we can keep our costs – and prices – low and spend money where it matters most: on great design, the best materials and a detailed finish, to the very last stitch.

    Address
    Fox Barn, Peper Harow, Godalming,
    GU8 6BQ Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-1483410007 www.love-your-home.co.uk

    Fantastic service from start to finish. Beautiful high quality upholstery with unique classic and modern designs.We are very happy with our purchase! Will use again.
    We were very disappointed to arrive at the showroom and to see that the Sophie Corner sofa looks very far from its photographic illustration on the website. The seat pillow raises substantially in both corners, rendering the sofa mechanism clearly visible from outside. We pointed out that this was a design flaw and were subsequently told that the designer was working on improving this aspect. This was a complete waste of time on our part for a number of factors - the biggest one being that they are based in the middle of nowhere with no public transport available. Therefore it cost us £70 round trip to view a sofa which was clearly misrepresented. Moreover this is not a cheap sofa - it would not be unreasonable to expect better quality from a corner sofa costing in excess of £3000.
    Great furniture. The staff are friendly and helpful. We’ve already got several pieces of furniture from here and are due to get some more.
