An extremely professional service from start to finish. Customer service, professionalism and extremely high standards in every aspect of their work are at forefront of all they do and every interaction I had with them. The team were a pleasure to have around and the outcome (in our case, a kitchen) was everything we hoped for and more. Very impressed and would recommend.
Six months ago we would not have believed what was just an idea to knock the kitchen and dinning room into one big living space would become reality thanks to Stephen Graver and his team. Stephen came up with ideas and plans that we would never have thought of. The project took 11 weeks and it was completed on time and on budget. It involved major structural work (thanks to shoddy previous builders) but all problems were overcome with the team’s expertise. The whole team were a pleasure to have around, they were so considerate, helpful, and very tidy, nothing was too much trouble. The attention to detail from all of them was first class. Our thanks to Stephen Graver, and would thoroughly recommend having everything taken care of by him and his team, relieving us of any stress.