Stephen Graver Ltd
Kitchen Manufacturers in Steeple Ashton
Reviews (10)
    Lansdown
    The Rectory
    Service areas
    Steeple Ashton
    Address
    Elmsgate,
    BA14 6HP Steeple Ashton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1380871746 www.stephengraver.com

    Reviews

    Peter Trish
    Very professional and on hand for advice throughout from start to finish - the entire team were an absolute pleasure with great attention to detail and we would highly recommend them
    6 months ago
    Sarah Wootton
    An extremely professional service from start to finish. Customer service, professionalism and extremely high standards in every aspect of their work are at forefront of all they do and every interaction I had with them. The team were a pleasure to have around and the outcome (in our case, a kitchen) was everything we hoped for and more. Very impressed and would recommend.
    6 months ago
    Roger Norton
    Six months ago we would not have believed what was just an idea to knock the kitchen and dinning room into one big living space would become reality thanks to Stephen Graver and his team. Stephen came up with ideas and plans that we would never have thought of. The project took 11 weeks and it was completed on time and on budget. It involved major structural work (thanks to shoddy previous builders) but all problems were overcome with the team’s expertise. The whole team were a pleasure to have around, they were so considerate, helpful, and very tidy, nothing was too much trouble. The attention to detail from all of them was first class. Our thanks to Stephen Graver, and would thoroughly recommend having everything taken care of by him and his team, relieving us of any stress.
    4 months ago
