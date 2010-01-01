Your browser is out-of-date.

Elbourn Architects
Architects in St Albans
Reviews (1)
    • Elbourn Architects create bespoke, thoughtful and contextually appropriate buildings. All projects are designed to have excellent build quality, fulfill the client’s brief, be financially achievable and be a delight to behold and inhabit. We value the opportunity to work with users to ensure the best possible outcome is achieved.  We have long standing relationships with many of our clients and regularly guide more inexperienced owners through the building process.  Many of our projects are on difficult sites often in historic or protected settings.  We enjoy the challenge of providing solutions to a wide range of architectural problems of all sizes and complexity.

    Services
    Elbourn Architects provide architectural services for all stages of a building project.
    Address
    67 SOPWELL LANE
    AL1 1RN St Albans
    United Kingdom
    +44-1727831552 www.elbourn-architects.com

    Reviews

    Simon Wright
    Brian and Jennifer make a great team. They are practical and pragmatic but have design flair. I used them for a major house extension and refurbishment job and they helped us from the initial design and planning stage all the way through the works, smoothly project managing the entire process. They were always on hand, responsive, professional and good value.
    almost 3 years ago
