Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tomson Floors Glasgow
Flooring in Glasgow
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Chevron wood flooring, Tomson Floors Glasgow Tomson Floors Glasgow Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood
    Chevron wood flooring

    Tomson Floors is a hardwood company based in Glasgow and Edinburgh which is passionate about the supply, installation and restoration of all type of real wood floors including parquet floors, solid wood floors, engineered wood floors within the mainland UK.

    We supply Solid wood floors, Engineered wood floors and Parquet floors directly from European Manufacturers

    Services
    • Solid and Engineered wood floors fitting and installation
    • Wooden stairs installation
    • Floor restoration
    • Sanding and sealing
    • Floor varnishing
    • oiling
    • waxing. Bespoke wooden floors
    • Parquet flooring.
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Glasgow
    • Edinburgh and surrounding areas.
    Address
    G40 1PB Glasgow
    United Kingdom
      Add SEO element