Wraptious
Online Shops in Manchester
Reviews (8)
    Wraptious is a creative community supporting emerging contemporary artists and illustrators. 

    It all started back in 2012. A few doodles that became the beginnings of an arty journey, involving more and more people. Through a mutual love of art, we soon realised there isn't much 'out there' supporting emerging artists in the UK. It's inherently difficult for anyone creative to make a name for themselves. What we wanted to do was allows both artists to showcase and sell their work, and customers to enjoy it. In other words - to share the love! It's an exciting journey, and we've only just begun.

    We’re a growing community of over thirty artists (Wraptees) who love to create and share innovative, awesome art. Painters, illustrators, photographers - if the work is cool and different, we believe it should be shared and enjoyed. We started with gift wrap, and now have cards, prints, cushions, coasters, mugs and tshirts too. The more we grow, the more we can support each other and bring exciting new talent and products to you. 

    We’re proud of all our Wraptees and think their talents are exceptional. Though it’s thanks to you buying and believing in the work that Wraptious is able to promote independent art. By purchasing our wares, you are directly supporting the Wraptees who receive a share of each sale. How cool is that?! Rest assured we care about other things too. All our products are produced in the UK and on recycled or sustainable resources where possible. This is fundamentally important to us. We hope you enjoy! :-)

    We'd love to hear from you. Either through our website www.wraptious.com, or give us a call on 0161 738 1440 or email simon@wraptious.com

    Services
    Free UK Delivery (both B2C and B2B)
    Service areas
    We ship Worldwide and Manchester
    Address
    72 Landcross Road
    M14 6NB Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1617381440 www.wraptious.com

    Reviews

    David Meeks
    I ordered 5 pictures which arrived really quickly the prints are amazing and will look fantastic in my kitchen
    over 3 years ago
    Carol Bailey
    Brought cushions as presents and for myself. Every time prompt, friendly service!! Lovely cushions!! I highly recommend!
    8 months ago
    Emma Matthews
    Superb customer service. I could not see the cushion with filling in the design I wanted and via the helpful chat option a wonderful person helped me there and then, allowing me to invest in some wonderful cushions of top quality. Highly recommended.
    over 4 years ago
