Wraptious is a creative community supporting emerging contemporary artists and illustrators.

It all started back in 2012. A few doodles that became the beginnings of an arty journey, involving more and more people. Through a mutual love of art, we soon realised there isn't much 'out there' supporting emerging artists in the UK. It's inherently difficult for anyone creative to make a name for themselves. What we wanted to do was allows both artists to showcase and sell their work, and customers to enjoy it. In other words - to share the love! It's an exciting journey, and we've only just begun.

We’re a growing community of over thirty artists (Wraptees) who love to create and share innovative, awesome art. Painters, illustrators, photographers - if the work is cool and different, we believe it should be shared and enjoyed. We started with gift wrap, and now have cards, prints, cushions, coasters, mugs and tshirts too. The more we grow, the more we can support each other and bring exciting new talent and products to you.

We’re proud of all our Wraptees and think their talents are exceptional. Though it’s thanks to you buying and believing in the work that Wraptious is able to promote independent art. By purchasing our wares, you are directly supporting the Wraptees who receive a share of each sale. How cool is that?! Rest assured we care about other things too. All our products are produced in the UK and on recycled or sustainable resources where possible. This is fundamentally important to us. We hope you enjoy! :-)

We'd love to hear from you. Either through our website www.wraptious.com, or give us a call on 0161 738 1440 or email simon@wraptious.com