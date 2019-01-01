"We're passionate about helping our customers design the best looking and highest quality sign products, products that will help them or their business look great and we believe great signs are for everyone".

Good design is key to everything Goodwin & Goodwin stands for, professional quality design has traditionally been expensive or out of reach for most people but G&G are looking to change this. Based out of their workshop in North London, Goodwin & Goodwin has fast made a name for themselves in the world of Typography. They’ve been featured in countless design magazines and sites, on advertising agency walls, and their art graces the interiors of the hottest and hippest hotels and restaurants, private clients include pop stars, celebrities and even members of the royal family! Paul, one half of Goodwin & Goodwin, is making good use of his passion for typography and his award winning career as Creative Director in one of London’s top design agencies - to produce an ever growing range of covetable signage and quirky type based products. Viviane is the other half of Goodwin & Goodwin runs the operations, and she hung up her global-roaming HR heels to focus on the quickly increasing demand for their type based range.

Sharing a love of all vintage signs, especially those that light up, which you’ll find dotted around their home, casually hung in their studio and now available as part of their product range for you to indulge in.

G&G support the local economy, all their staff live locally and help manufacture the majority of all their products and signs within their North London workshop or if not they are locally sourced from select crafts people. This enables them to keep a close eye on quality and ensures they consistently deliver you the high standard of products they're renowned for. 2019 saw G&G win 'Small Signmaker of the Year' at the British Sign Awards.