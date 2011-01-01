Dye Tabrett Architects are specialists in all aspects of private residential projects, including listed properties and houses in Conservation Areas, AONB and Green Belt areas. Our designs include new build, re-modelling and refurbishments; conversions, extensions and interiors as well as garden rooms and outbuildings. We also have experience and skill in designing bespoke fitted furniture for our projects. Working closely with our clients to ensure the requirements of design quality, function and budget are met, Dye Tabrett Architects aim to produce architecture and interiors that enrich the quality of life and the environment in which our clients live and work.