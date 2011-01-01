Dye Tabrett Architects are specialists in all aspects of private residential projects, including listed properties and houses in Conservation Areas, AONB and Green Belt areas. Our designs include new build, re-modelling and refurbishments; conversions, extensions and interiors as well as garden rooms and outbuildings. We also have experience and skill in designing bespoke fitted furniture for our projects. Working closely with our clients to ensure the requirements of design quality, function and budget are met, Dye Tabrett Architects aim to produce architecture and interiors that enrich the quality of life and the environment in which our clients live and work.
- Services
- We undertake projects at all RIBA stages from conception
- feasibility and planning through to construction and handover. In addition we do bespoke designs services for furniture and fittings.
- Service areas
- Tunbridge Wells
- Sevenoaks
- West Kent
- East Sussex
- Company awards
- Shortlist for RIBA Downland Prize 2011
- Address
-
43 Yew Tree Road
TN4 0BG Tunbridge Wells
United Kingdom
+44-1892547767 www.dyetabrett.co.uk