Forge Creative
Designers in Halnaker
Reviews (5)
    • Spine, Forge Creative Forge Creative Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Spine

    We are a design workshop from Sussex, England and we're all about creating things. It gives us great joy to come up with a design idea and see it though to a finished product. Using natural and recycled materials such as wood, metal, concrete and glass, we make quality hand-crafted furnishings, functional items and sculptural pieces with a rustic appeal. 

    We're inspired by the outdoors. We get our creative inspiration from nature's design, from which we draw both ideas and materials. We want to celebrate natural materials and their imperfect characteristics, leaving their colours and textures as a main feature. We use locally sourced materials to try to support Britain's timber suppliers.

    We have a burning enthusiasm for creativity; our main aspiration as a business is to further feed that flame. This means we are driven by the need to carry on doing what we love. Your support means we get to put more back into the forge, explore different materials and work on bigger projects.

    Services
    furniture, home-wears, and Bespoke Designs
    Service areas
    Halnaker
    Address
    The Carbon Exchange, The Workshops, Thicket Lane
    PO18 0QS Halnaker
    United Kingdom
    +44-7941353185 forgecreative.co

    Reviews

    Pamela Emery
    Fabulous. Seen you guys on TV and you make amazing stuff.
    over 4 years ago
    Luke Green
    Top Blokes, The furniture they make Is so unique and individual, and Is all hand made!
    over 3 years ago
    Jenny Dickin
    The furniture, bowls and boards they create are fantastic and look great! Also very generously they donated a number of items to support a local charity!
    almost 4 years ago
