We are a design workshop from Sussex, England and we're all about creating things. It gives us great joy to come up with a design idea and see it though to a finished product. Using natural and recycled materials such as wood, metal, concrete and glass, we make quality hand-crafted furnishings, functional items and sculptural pieces with a rustic appeal.

We're inspired by the outdoors. We get our creative inspiration from nature's design, from which we draw both ideas and materials. We want to celebrate natural materials and their imperfect characteristics, leaving their colours and textures as a main feature. We use locally sourced materials to try to support Britain's timber suppliers.

We have a burning enthusiasm for creativity; our main aspiration as a business is to further feed that flame. This means we are driven by the need to carry on doing what we love. Your support means we get to put more back into the forge, explore different materials and work on bigger projects.