At Garden Trading our focus is to design and produce functional products for the home and garden, without having to compromise on style. From a bread bin to an exterior light – we are passionate about making products that will last for years, and earn you plenty of compliments from your friends too!
- Services
- Lighting
- furniture
- storage
- Harmeware
- Kichenware
- Service areas
- Oxfordshire
- Address
-
Carterton South Industrial Estate, Carterton
OX18 3EZ Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
+44-8456084448 www.gardentrading.co.uk