Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Garden Trading
Furniture & Accessories in Oxfordshire
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (13)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Outdoor Living, Garden Trading Garden Trading GardenFurniture
    Outdoor Living, Garden Trading Garden Trading GardenPlant pots & vases
    Outdoor Living, Garden Trading Garden Trading GardenFurniture
    +4
    Outdoor Living

    At Garden Trading our focus is to design and produce functional products for the home and garden, without having to compromise on style. From a bread bin to an exterior light – we are passionate about making products that will last for years, and earn you plenty of compliments from your friends too!

    Services
    • Lighting
    • furniture
    • storage
    • Harmeware
    • Kichenware
    Service areas
    Oxfordshire
    Address
    Carterton South Industrial Estate, Carterton
    OX18 3EZ Oxfordshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-8456084448 www.gardentrading.co.uk

    Reviews

    craig morgan
    I'm a DPD lorry driver I collect from here must be good stuff as wagon full every day
    3 months ago
    Tina
    Outdoor lights- sold as galvanised so allegedly built to last. I emailed images to Garden Trading of these expensive lights which have been out in the elements for just 6 months and now rusty. This is the response below: No refund No exchange No care!! Hi Mark, Thank you for your email and images. ​ I am so sorry to see this, I have never has this reported before. ​ Was it all 3 affected? Please do not hesitate to contact me if can be of further assistance. Kind Regards Frances Smith Customer Support
    2 months ago
    Sir Osis
    Staff were extremely helpful, and great products
    6 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
      Add SEO element