Corebuild
General Contractors in Surrey
    • House conversion from flats, Corebuild Corebuild Classic style houses
    House conversion from flats, Corebuild Corebuild Classic style living room
    House conversion from flats, Corebuild Corebuild Modern kitchen
    House conversion from flats
    Coach House Conversion, Corebuild Corebuild Modern houses
    Coach House Conversion, Corebuild Corebuild Modern houses
    Coach House Conversion, Corebuild Corebuild Modern bathroom
    Coach House Conversion
    Refurbishment of late Victorian Property, Corebuild Corebuild Classic style houses
    Refurbishment of late Victorian Property, Corebuild Corebuild Modern houses
    Refurbishment of late Victorian Property, Corebuild Corebuild Modern kitchen
    Refurbishment of late Victorian Property
    Early Victorian Townhouse, Corebuild Corebuild Classic style houses
    Early Victorian Townhouse, Corebuild Corebuild Classic style houses
    Early Victorian Townhouse, Corebuild Corebuild Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Early Victorian Townhouse

    Corebuild specialises in the complete
    modernisation, refurbishment and renovation of period properties in London and Surrey. We work with architects and directly with clients to ensure even the most demanding vision is realised on time and within budget, and the most demanding client left happy.

    We have a simple ethos of service, craftsmanship and extraordinary attention to detail. We have a team of specialist craftsmen and tradesmen with decades of experience and major projects under their belt which combined with professional project management, client liaison and structured processes, ensure the client’s vision can be delivered.

    Service areas
    Surrey and London and South
    Address
    Trident Court, 1 Oakcroft Road, Chessington
    KT9 1BD Surrey
    United Kingdom
