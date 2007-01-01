WT Architecture was founded by Architect William Tunnell in 2006 following the expansion of his work as a sole practitioner. The practice is based in South Queensferry in Edinburgh and has undertaken a number of acclaimed & award-winning projects. WT Architecture aims to produce contemporary design, responding to and respecting the history of the contextual architecture, and delivering practical, sustainable solutions.

We often work within Listed buildings and conservation areas and have undertaken domestic, public and commercial commissions, across Scotland and the UK. A number of houses and small, crafted projects have recently been completed in Edinburgh and the Lothians, Scottish Borders, Fife and the Hebrides. WT Architecture has also been involved in urban design work in Kirkcaldy, Queensferry and Edinburgh, and has been a consultant to City of Edinburgh Council on the impact of the Tram proposals on the public realm.

Current projects include new houses in the Highlands, Midlothian and East Lothian, refurbishments and extensions of houses in Edinburgh, and community centres on the isles of Skye and Iona, and in the Scottish Borders. In 2013 we were commissioned by Network Rail to carry out a feasibility study into the potential for a visitor experience on the iconic Forth Bridge. In 2014 we were appointed by Network Rail as Architects on the team to develop detailed design proposals for the Forth Bridge Experience. We are delighted to receive this new commission, which will see us take the project through to Planning and Listed Building application stage.

WT Architecture are proud to have received regional and national recognition for many completed projects, including several projects incorporated into the Scottish Government's 'Inspirational Projects' collection.