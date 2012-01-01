Footprint Architects is a RIBA chartered practice with an extensive portfolio of projects across residential, commercial and educational sectors with a long history of good client relationships.

Our aim is to create and champion inspiring contemporary design that will enhance the experience for those who work and live in the spaces we create. By harnessing the team's specialist experiences and passions we work collaboratively to explore the full possibility of every brief to ensure projects maximise their design potential & deliver on brief.

Whether we are commissioned for a full or tailored service our commitment to providing a quality and professional service is fundamental to what we do. "We strive for excellence in finding environmentally conscious, creative solutions that work within project constraints and budget."

Footprint Architects is situated in Bournemouth, Dorset and are ideally placed to service clients in the south and across central England. Our current client base includes projects in Hampshire, Dorset and in London and the surrounding areas.