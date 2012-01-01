Your browser is out-of-date.

Footprint Architects Ltd
Architects in Bournemouth
Reviews (9)
    Footprint Architects is a RIBA chartered practice with an extensive portfolio of projects across residential, commercial and educational sectors with a long history of good client relationships.

    Our aim is to create and champion inspiring contemporary design that will enhance the experience for those who work and live in the spaces we create. By harnessing the team's specialist experiences and passions we work collaboratively to explore the full possibility of every brief to ensure projects maximise their design potential & deliver on brief.

    Whether we are commissioned for a full or tailored service our commitment to providing a quality and professional service is fundamental to what we do. "We strive for excellence in finding environmentally conscious, creative solutions that work within project constraints and budget."

    Footprint Architects is situated in Bournemouth, Dorset and are ideally placed to service clients in the south and across central England. Our current client base includes projects in Hampshire, Dorset and in London and the surrounding areas.

    Services
    • All stages of the Architecture process
    • RIBA client advisor to the eduction sector
    • 3D modelling.
    Service areas
    • Architecture
    • education
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • bournemouth
    Company awards
    • Salisbury Civic Society Award 2012
    • Best Education Renovation Project, BUILD Architecture Awards 2017
    • Best Full Service Architecture Company, Dorset, BUILD Architecture Awards 2017
    • Best Conservation Project, New Forest Building Design Awards 2019
    Address
    5 Pine Court Business Centre, 36 Gervis Road
    BH1 3DH Bournemouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1202585526 www.footprintarchitects.co.uk
    Peter Truckel
    The initial design captured the essence of what we wanted immediately and needed very few refinements. The vision our architect demonstrated in working with a very difficult, steeply sloping garden was remarkable and the end result is elegant and refined, delivering way more than we had hoped. The entire project was expertly handled and a joy to be a part of.
    4 months ago
    Trevor Smith
    We engaged Footprint at the end of 2019 to try and refresh the 70's property we had just bought and, as we near the end of the project, it's been a very good experience (pandemic allowing) working with Peter, Mike and the rest of the team. Being in the New Forest then the planning process was a little challenging but Footprint guided us through the hoops and came up with a final design that worked for everyone. As we have a team of builders we know and trust then we didn't engage Footprint to manage the project but they have been on hand when questions have come up and have been an invaluable part of the team. We wouldn't hesitate to recommend them.
    4 months ago
    Think Research (Think)
    We engaged the team at Footprint to design and plan our extension. We had been told by various people in advance that it would be a challenging job due to the site location and access. In addition, while my wife and I had a general idea about wanting an extension, we had no clear ideas on how to fit in all our requirements into one build. Footprint immediately understood our project and their very first design was beyond what we could have imagined. Of the architects we invited to pitch for our project Footprint’s response was by far the most comprehensive. The level of detail was incredible and allowed us to give potential builders a very precise specification. We believe it was this attention to detail that meant our project was completed exactly to time and exactly on budget. Our experience with Footprint demonstrated that a good architect can not only design your dream house, but they can save you time and stress as well
    4 months ago
