ULA Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in United Kingdom
    Home Conversion
    Concept Boutique Hotel
    Loft Apartment modernisation and interior design
    Interior Design and Room Staging
    Nail Bar
    City Centre Bar/Lounge Club Design

    ULA Interiors offers a full design service, from concept through to completion for domestic and commercial clients. Our design studio is based in our boutique retail shop within the prestigious Heskin Hall Estate, Chorley in the North West of England.

    With over 15 years experience and head designer educated to BA Hons degree level in Interior Design, you can be sure your project, regardless of size is in competent and creative hands.

    Services
    • Full interior design service from concept to completion. Sourcing and supply of products. Spatial
    • floor plans schematics. Colour and style trends. Liaising with trades. Room staging. Creative design concepts and solutions. Professional 3d photo realistic rendering
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Company awards
    BA Hons Interior Design
    Address
    Unit 26 The Farmers Market & Craft Centre, Heskin Hall Estate, Chorley, Lancs
    PR7 5PA United Kingdom
    United Kingdom
    +44-7583894470 www.ulainteriors.com
