ULA Interiors offers a full design service, from concept through to completion for domestic and commercial clients. Our design studio is based in our boutique retail shop within the prestigious Heskin Hall Estate, Chorley in the North West of England.
With over 15 years experience and head designer educated to BA Hons degree level in Interior Design, you can be sure your project, regardless of size is in competent and creative hands.
- Services
- Full interior design service from concept to completion. Sourcing and supply of products. Spatial
- floor plans schematics. Colour and style trends. Liaising with trades. Room staging. Creative design concepts and solutions. Professional 3d photo realistic rendering
- Service areas
- United Kingdom
- Company awards
- BA Hons Interior Design
- Address
-
Unit 26 The Farmers Market & Craft Centre, Heskin Hall Estate, Chorley, Lancs
PR7 5PA United Kingdom
United Kingdom
+44-7583894470 www.ulainteriors.com