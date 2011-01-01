Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Luke McHardy &amp; Co
Kitchen Manufacturers in Hilperton, Wiltshire
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Church Farm, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co KitchenBench tops
    Church Farm, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co KitchenTables & chairs
    Church Farm, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co Country style kitchen
    +5
    Church Farm
    Horton, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co Classic style kitchen
    Horton, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Horton, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +7
    Horton
    Oxford, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co Classic style kitchen
    Oxford, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co KitchenBench tops
    Oxford, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +5
    Oxford
    Sion Hill House, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co Classic style kitchen
    Sion Hill House, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Sion Hill House, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +4
    Sion Hill House
    Somerset Lane, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Somerset Lane, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co Classic style kitchen
    Somerset Lane, Luke McHardy & Co Luke McHardy & Co KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +6
    Somerset Lane

    Beautifully designed kitchen solutions from Luke McHardy & Co.  Four generations of cabinet makers giving you the finest handmade kitchens and furniture.

    Services
    • Design solutions for
    • Kitchen
    • Bedroom
    • bathroom
    • home theatre
    • office
    • boot room
    Service areas
    • Hilperton,Wiltshire
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    Company awards
    KBB Industry Awards—Designer Award for Kitchens—finalist 2011
    Address
    Marsh Farm, Marsh Road
    BA14 7PJ Hilperton, Wiltshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-7932962906 Www.lukemchardy.com
      Add SEO element