Hill Farm Furniture Ltd
Kitchen Manufacturers in Newark
Reviews (6)
    • We are experienced creators of Victorian and Georgian period country house styles, but are also at home creating stunning contemporary designs.

    Our kitchen showroom and workshops are situated a short distance off the A1 on the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire border, between Newark and Grantham. We are open Monday to Saturday but it is always best to call us in advance.

    Services
    • kitchens
    • Utilities
    • Bootrooms
    • libraries
    • studies
    • Panelling
    • Victorian Greenhouses
    Service areas
    newark and East Midlands
    Address
    The Barn, Lodge Farm
    NG23 5HT Newark
    United Kingdom
    +44-1636626063 www.hillfarmfurniture.co.uk

    Reviews

    PAUL MACHIN
    We are totally over the moon with our completed kitchen it is even better than we envisioned We cannot thank Chris and Jo enough for all their help from start to finish on this, they planned made and installed our kitchen on time with no problem and they were always on the other end of the phone if we needed any advice, when it came to installation the guys working for them went the extra mile to sort everything out. And were a delight to have working in our home. So again a great big thank you to you all and I would not think twice about recommending hall farm furniture to anyone who is looking for a quality well designed well made and installed kitchen Thank you
    4 months ago
    Emma Hallam
    To say we are absolutely delighted with our latest cabinets from Jo, Chris and the team at Hill Farm Furniture is somewhat of an understatement. Our utility & boot rooms are transformed, our under stairs cupboards are perfectly designed and not only are immensely practical with some great design ideas suggested by Jo, they also blend seamlessly with existing period features and 'look like they've always been there' as friends have commented. This all wonderfully compliments Hill Farm's fantastic previous work in our kitchen as well, their attention to detail is second to none and this is reflected in their team as well who are a pleasure to have in your home. I wouldn't hesitate in recommending Hill Farm Furniture, this wasn't our first experience of working with them and I know it won't be the last!
    4 months ago
    Elaine Bedford
    We were delighted with the quality of the workmanship. The design process was professional and we felt well informed throughout. The attention to detail was excellent. Installation was smooth and on time. We have had so many compliments about our kitchen from visitors and couldn't be happier with the way it looks. Jo, Chris and Tim were approachable and helpful, nothing was too much trouble. They were happy to return and tweak any issues afterwards. Well worth the expense.
    4 months ago
    Show all 6 reviews
