Clermont Carpentry provides a complete design and build joinery service for private clients and commercial businesses. The company was started by William Jones who has extensive experience in fine furniture and a successful background in the building industry.

Each project is unique. Whether you have a clear idea of what you’re looking for or require guidance to understand what will work best for you, we ensure that we stick clearly to your brief and budget. Each stage in the process is rigorously monitored and a designated member of our team is constantly contactable from start to finish. The team behind each project comprises highly skilled designers, craftsmen and decorators with over 20 years’ experience. Each tradesman is on hand to meet your ideas and vision whilst ensuring that the best of British craftsmanship and service is maintained throughout.