Brennan & Burch is a luxury interiors brand where Lisa Brennan's fantastical, colourful illustrations and hand-drawn characters decorate cushions, wallpapers, footstools, throws and rugs. Her strong and thought provoking style is timeless, recognisable and unites everything Brennan & Burch creates.

Brennan & Burch co-founders Lisa & Majida have been friends since the 1980s when they met at school in Camden Town and were heavily influenced by street style, rockabillies, punk, casuals and acid house. They started their independent fashion brand specialising in limited edition streetwear in 2000 to celebrate popular culture. After 10 years of selling worldwide in stores such as La Foret Harajuku, Selfridges and Topshop, they have turned their effort to the home and branched out into interiors where clients include Bouf, Hotel Pelirocco and Paul Smith.

You are interested in art and want your home to reflect this; you love vintage or retro style; you are inspired by fashion and music subcultures; you like to express your individuality and you find it difficult to discover items you identify with strongly.

In a crowded market you can rely on Brennan & Burch to design bold interiors with a quirky edge that are sometime odd but never dull. Each design will be a talking point. Brennan & Burch create pieces that you can collect and treasure to add a unique quirkiness and pattern to your home.