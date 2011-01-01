Your browser is out-of-date.

Laura Sole Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • LONDON TOWNHOUSE BEDROOM, Laura Sole Interiors Laura Sole Interiors Modern style bedroom
    LONDON TOWNHOUSE BEDROOM, Laura Sole Interiors Laura Sole Interiors Modern style bedroom
    LONDON TOWNHOUSE BEDROOM, Laura Sole Interiors Laura Sole Interiors Modern style bedroom
    +11
    LONDON TOWNHOUSE BEDROOM
    LONDON TOWNHOUSE BATHROOM, Laura Sole Interiors Laura Sole Interiors Modern bathroom White
    LONDON TOWNHOUSE BATHROOM, Laura Sole Interiors Laura Sole Interiors Modern bathroom
    LONDON TOWNHOUSE BATHROOM, Laura Sole Interiors Laura Sole Interiors Modern bathroom
    +25
    LONDON TOWNHOUSE BATHROOM
    Master Bedroom Ensuite, Laura Sole Interiors Laura Sole Interiors Classic style bathroom
    Master Bedroom Ensuite, Laura Sole Interiors Laura Sole Interiors Classic style bathroom
    Master Bedroom Ensuite, Laura Sole Interiors Laura Sole Interiors Classic style bathroom
    +16
    Master Bedroom Ensuite

    Laura Sole Interiors was established in 2011, and is a London and Surrey based interior design company offering an exclusive but personal design service for high-end projects in the commercial and residential sectors across Britain and overseas. 

    Laura designs each project personally, then works with a select team of designers, suppliers and contractors to ensure the project will be carried out seamlessly, on time and on budget. The company offers a full range of services from project management and designing new builds to overseeing entire house renovations. 

    Laura prides herself on creating spaces and lifestyles that work for the people who live in them and beautiful designs that will stand the test of time, whatever the scale of the project.

    Services
    Interior design and project management
    Service areas
    All across the UK and London
    Address
    sw11 London
    United Kingdom
    www.laurasoleinteriors.com
