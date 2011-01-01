Laura Sole Interiors was established in 2011, and is a London and Surrey based interior design company offering an exclusive but personal design service for high-end projects in the commercial and residential sectors across Britain and overseas.

Laura designs each project personally, then works with a select team of designers, suppliers and contractors to ensure the project will be carried out seamlessly, on time and on budget. The company offers a full range of services from project management and designing new builds to overseeing entire house renovations.

Laura prides herself on creating spaces and lifestyles that work for the people who live in them and beautiful designs that will stand the test of time, whatever the scale of the project.