Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Robinson Reade Ltd
Real Estate Agents in Fareham
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (22)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Robinson Reade Ltd
    Robinson Reade Ltd
    Robinson Reade Ltd
    +2
    Click to complete

    We are independent Sales & Letting agents covering the 'Strawberry Coast' area between Southampton & Fareham in Hampshire, England.    

    Our friendly, professional team are approachable and have a wealth of local knowledge between them.  Living locally, we know and use local services and facilities.  If an agent chooses to live in your local area you can be sure they’ll be selling the benefits to living here! 

    Our team have bought, sold, let and rented properties so we have first-hand experience to understand what you’re going through.  We believe it’s important to balance valuable agency knowledge with equally important customer service skills, which is why we have chosen our team from corporate estate agency and customer service backgrounds.

    Any agent can sell a house, but only some take pride in getting you the best price, qualifying buyers and managing the sales process for you. We want you to be able to put a name to a face and have the confidence that the people you’ll be entrusting with your home are people that you will want to do business with.

    Services
    Residential Sales, Residential Lettings, and Mortgage Advice
    Service areas
    • Fareham
    • Locks Heath
    • Warsash
    • Hampshire
    • Whiteley
    • Sarisbury Green
    • Swanwick
    • Titchfield
    • Southampton
    • Burridge
    • Titchfield Common
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Company awards
    NAEA and ARLA
    Address
    Shop 1, 3600 Parkway
    PO15 7AN Fareham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1489579911 www.robinsonreade.co.uk

    Reviews

    Jonathon Pollock
    Jane was helpful and knowledgeable from the outset. She acted quickly and in line with our wishes when putting the house on the market. Sharyn and Phillippa were both excellent in arranging and carrying out viewings, providing feedback at the end of each of the 3 days. Finally, it was great to have a knowledgeable progresser on the team in the form of Donetta .Everyone needs a Donetta in their lives! I cannot praise her highly enough, every call, email and update was done professionally , calmly and with a sense of humour. Nothing was too much trouble and she made the process so much easier. I cannot rate Robinson Reade highly enough and would recommend them to anyone looking for a stress free move!
    about 1 month ago
    Jean Newman
    From our first visit to Robinson Reade estate agents to exchange of contracts we have been kept informed of all stages involved in the purchase of our new home. They have gone the second mile helping with issues as they have arisen. We would highly recommend them .
    3 months ago
    Jae Homer
    Helpful, friendly and professional agents. All members worked as a team to ensure the process went as smoothly and stress free as possible. We have no hesitation in highly recommending this agent, if you still like the personal and professional touch.
    4 months ago
    Show all 22 reviews
      Add SEO element