We are independent Sales & Letting agents covering the 'Strawberry Coast' area between Southampton & Fareham in Hampshire, England.

Our friendly, professional team are approachable and have a wealth of local knowledge between them. Living locally, we know and use local services and facilities. If an agent chooses to live in your local area you can be sure they’ll be selling the benefits to living here!

Our team have bought, sold, let and rented properties so we have first-hand experience to understand what you’re going through. We believe it’s important to balance valuable agency knowledge with equally important customer service skills, which is why we have chosen our team from corporate estate agency and customer service backgrounds.

Any agent can sell a house, but only some take pride in getting you the best price, qualifying buyers and managing the sales process for you. We want you to be able to put a name to a face and have the confidence that the people you’ll be entrusting with your home are people that you will want to do business with.