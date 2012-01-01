Dewin Designs is a Garden Design practice established in 1999. The design studio is based in Penarth near Cardiff where the designer, Jane Grehan, takes her inspiration from the beautiful coastline and sea and open views of the hills to the north of Cardiff.

With many years of experience in several different areas of Garden Design, Jane believes that a quality design should: · Suit your individual requirements, reflecting your ideas and lifestyle · Be practical and creative, maximising use of all outside space · Be both a financial and aesthetic investment, to fit your budget

Whether your garden is a tiny town courtyard or a large open space, Dewin Designs is waiting to transform your garden dreams into reality!

Using professional CAD software Jane is able to produce accurate black and white or coloured plans in both 2D and 3D that will help you to visualise your garden.

Sustainable design and minimising the impact on the environment are very important to Jane, she loves reusing existing materials and sourcing new materials as locally as possible. Where practicable, she likes to incorporate areas for growing fruits and veg

vegetables, making compost and include features and planting to attract wildlife.