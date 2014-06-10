Norman Yap is a British studio potter who throws bowl, bottle and vase forms in either porcelain or stoneware. All his forms are simple but striking and gain their identity from their size, choice of clay and embellishments. His work is available from UK galleries and also from the National Galleries of Scotland and Tate Britain. Norman sits on the council of London Potters as Vice Chair and exhibits frequently in England and will be doing his first international show in the south of France in June 2015.

Norman's porcelain forms are glazed in brilliant, fluxing glazes that flow and move to contrast with the stark forms. His stoneware versions are by contrast glazed in matte, moody glazes which are often streaked with flashing from the gas flames in the firing. All his work is raw glazed and once fired, often in reduction (where the oxygen levels in the chamber are reduced to prevent the oxides from oxidising, making them explode into nuances of colour as a result) in his gas kiln.