Beaudesert is the UK's bespoke Four Poster Bed specialist, designing and manufacturing entirely within the UK for an international clientele. The company also has its own highly regarded hand-printed fabric collection and solely owns and manufactures the The Cecil Beaton Fabric & Wallpaper Collection.
- Design & manufacture of bespoke Four Poster Beds
- hand printed fabrics and wallpapers
- central london
- Europe
- USA
- Asia
- Australasia
- Africa
- russia
- England
- Scotland
- Ireland
- North Wales
The Old House, The Square
SP3 6JP Tisbury
United Kingdom
+44-8458388720 www.beaudesert.co.uk