Beaudesert Limted
Bathroom accessories in Tisbury
    • Beaudesert is the UK's bespoke Four Poster Bed specialist, designing and manufacturing entirely within the UK for an international clientele. The company also has its own highly regarded hand-printed fabric collection and solely owns and manufactures the The Cecil Beaton Fabric & Wallpaper Collection.

    Services
    • Design & manufacture of bespoke Four Poster Beds
    • hand printed fabrics and wallpapers
    Service areas
    • central london
    • Europe
    • USA
    • Asia
    • Australasia
    • Africa
    • russia
    • England
    • Scotland
    • Ireland
    • North Wales
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Address
    The Old House, The Square
    SP3 6JP Tisbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-8458388720 www.beaudesert.co.uk
