Kite Kitchens Ltd
Kitchen Planners in Cardiff
    Mrs Oliver, St Athan.

    "Kite Kitchens is a family run business that specialise in exquisite design and style.
    The quality of our kitchens is of a high standard, and have received the highest accolade in the furniture industry: the FIRA Gold award. Full installation service available if required. Ranging from tiling, electrical and plumbing work".   Retail kitchens at trade prices.

    Services
    Free design service .. Installation available.
    Service areas
    Cardiff and Wales
    Company awards
    FIRA Gold award.
    Address
    164 Whitchurch Road
    CF14 3NA Cardiff
    United Kingdom
    +14732920625219 www.kitekitchensltd.co.uk
