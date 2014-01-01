Your browser is out-of-date.

Wendy Ann Stanger
Artists & Artisans in Morpeth
Reviews (0)
    Organic light shades

    A graduate from Cumbria Institute of the Arts, WendyAnn, set up business in 2014, creating bespoke textile pieces made from pressed flowers and gathered objects stitched between layers of fibre.  

    Canvas Artworks and  unique light shades are created to specification to match interior decor. Any size shape and colour combo can be created. 

    • Wedding Bouquet Artworks
    • Horse hair portraits
    • Works created to commission.
    morpeth
    1 Rothley East Shield Cottage
    NE61 4JY Morpeth
    United Kingdom
    +44-7557442765 www.wendyannstangertextiles.co.uk
