Adaptations Ltd
Bathroom Designers in Cobham
Reviews (5)
    • Ian and his team of designers work closely with clients – as opposed to for them – to create kitchens that are stylish in design, exceptional in quality and practical for everyday life.

    Services
    • In addition to working with private individuals
    • Adaptations also works with designers and architects on a regular basis
    • providing advice during the initial stages of a project to help deliver a positive impact on the overall final design.
    Service areas
    • Cobham
    • Surrey
    • London and surrounding areas
    Address
    53-57 High Street
    KT11 3DP Cobham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1932584940 adaptations.uk.com

    Reviews

    Nic Lee
    over 3 years ago
    Jojo Cross
    Amazing experience and brilliant customer service. Smoothest build I've ever experienced
    about 2 years ago
    Alex Pearce
    We found the process of working with Ian and his team fantastic from start to finish, and were extremely pleased with the results. We would highly recommend Adaptations to anyone looking to realise the full potential of their kitchen space.
    over 1 year ago
