Andrew Pilkington Architects &amp; Designers
Architects in London
    Garden Pavilion
    Music Room and Library
    Ladbroke square
    Quadruple 4-Cube Room
    3Floor-in2 Apartment

    .....approaches the needs of the client flexibly with them to develop an
    integrated and concise design, and deliver beautiful living spaces. We are tough on time and the budget and the business of getting things actually constructed.

    The hallmarks of our practice are maximising light particularly drawing in south light, and creating well ordered space, with a fine attention to detail. We relish the opportunity to solve the design problems of difficult sites, pre-existing buildings and interiors. We have considerable experience of gaining planning consent for special or indeed ordinary projects.

    As architects and designers we extend our design thinking across the interior into the design and fabrication of individual fittings, from kitchens through to lighting, economically and flexibly. In this way we achieve a consistency of design quality throughout each project.

    The practice was established in 1985 and has built beautiful and original houses, flats, shop fronts and workspaces since. Working with the client's brief, budget and input we create truly special spaces.

    We are qualified, registered architects and are members of the RIBA.

    We have expertise in a range of areas including planning, sustainable design and landscape architecture.

    Services
    • Full Architectural Service
    • Sustainable Design
    • Conservation & Restoration
    • Drawing Service
    • landscape design
    • Design & Build
    • Graphic Design & Illustration
    • FFE (Furniture
    • Fixtures & Equipment)
    • Interior Design
    • product design
    • Surveying
    • planning advice
    • building maintenance
    • Feasibility studies
    • master planning
    Service areas
    • Full Architectural Service
    • London
    Company awards
    2009 RIBA regional award.
    Address
    2nd Fl. Studio 17 Elgin Crescent
    W11 2JD London
    United Kingdom
    www.andrewpilkington.com
