Richard Chivers is a professional Architectural and Interiors photographer based in Brighton & London, working for clients across the UK and Internationally. Richard Specialises in capturing Architecture Interiors and the built environment.

Richard has collaborated with Architects, Design Agencies, Construction companies and PR Agencies, his clients include, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Rick Mather Architects, Bloomberg, PRP Architects, John McAslan and Partners, Assael, PADStudio, alma nac, Lyall Bills & Young, FraserBrownMacKenna, HKS Architects, NBBJ Architects, Atkins Design, ADP, MCM Architects, IBI Nightingale, CDMS Architects, ChadwickDryerClarke, Alexander Martin Architects, Sam Tisdall Architects, Richard Mitzman Architects, ECE Architecture, SODA Architects, Studio Carver, Scott Brownrigg, Land Design Studio, Source Four Design, Framestore, The RIBA, Kier Construction, Willmott Dixon, Thames and Hudson amongst many others.