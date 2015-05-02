Hope & Rainbows began in 2013. Owner and designer Kate Hope has digitally hand drawn each of the charming illustrations in the collection and prepares and beautifully wraps every order herself at home in the beautiful Hampshire countryside in England.

Having started as a range of personalised wall prints, other products have been carefully selected and developed to complement these over time. Whether shopping for a newborn gift or looking for a perfect Christening present, Hope & Rainbows offers gorgeous and original treats for you to spoil all of the little ones in your life.

In November 2014, Kate was thrilled to be awarded the MUMPRENEUR *FUTURE STAR* AWARD.

Hope & Rainbows even featured in the WALL STREET JOURNAL Art Gift Guide in December 2015.

Although there are now over eighty designs available, it may be that you would like Kate to create something even more unique for you. Do drop Kate a note to chat about your idea. Get to know Kate better... come follow her days in photographs at @hopeandrainbows on Instagram.