Jones Associates Architects
Architects in Monmouth
Reviews (7)
Statistics
Statistics Premium
Request review Edit profile

Queen's Park House, Jones Associates Architects
Queen's Park House, Jones Associates Architects
Queen's Park House, Jones Associates Architects
+5
Queen's Park House
Archway House, London, Jones Associates Architects
Archway House, London, Jones Associates Architects
Archway House, London, Jones Associates Architects
+6
Archway House, London
Highgate House, London, Jones Associates Architects
Highgate House, London, Jones Associates Architects
Highgate House, London, Jones Associates Architects
+7
Highgate House, London
Crouch End House, London , Jones Associates Architects
Crouch End House, London , Jones Associates Architects
Crouch End House, London , Jones Associates Architects
+12
Crouch End House, London

Since setting up Jones Associates Architects in 2001, Chris Jones has established a reputation for combining outstanding design with the highest level of professional service in the transformation of private houses.


The practice specialises in private residential projects with a construction cost of between £200,000 and £1 million. Working mainly in London, but with jobs across the UK, Chris prefers to provide full architectural services, overseeing each project from inception to completion.


Equal emphasis is placed upon all stages of the process, which can be understood as three broad phases:

  • Scheme Design, when the overall concept and layout options are explored and defined. This stage also includes the preparation of a project cost plan and typically culminates in an application for planning permission. The practice has a success rate for planning applications of 96%
  • Detail design. This is a critical phase involving in-depth discussions with the client when a host of design issues - including lighting, built-in joinery and finishes - are addressed. A comprehensive package of detail drawings and a written schedule of works are prepared for accurate pricing by the contractor
  • Construction, during which Chris maintains a close involvement with the work progressing on site and also administers the building contract (including managing the costs and certifying payments to the contractor).


While design quality is central to the practice's approach, more pragmatic issues such as cost and timescale are included in the process from the start and continue to be monitored throughout the life of a project.


Working as a sole practitioner allows Chris to provide the best possible service for clients wishing to undertake refurbishment or extension projects on their homes. They benefit not only from his consistent individual attention throughout the project but also his long experience and specialist expertise in this kind of work.


The practice is committed to building a trusting, communicative relationship between architect and client and to fostering a constructive rapport between all parties involved in a project. The success of this approach is reflected in the number of established clients who re-commission Chris for subsequent projects and who recommend him to new clients.


Chris Jones studied at Cambridge University from 1986 until 1992 and then worked for a series of prestigious London architecture firms before setting up in practice on his own.


Previously a London resident for more than 20 years, since 2014 he has enjoyed having a family base in the Welsh border town of Monmouth while making frequent visits to North London where his professional life remains focused.


Jones Associates Architects is an RIBA Chartered Practice.

Services
  • Full architectiral services
  • Architectural design
  • House design
  • Residential design
  • House refurbishment
  • House extensions
  • House improvements
  • House alterations
  • House remodelling
  • Planning applications
  • Listed building consent applications
  • Feasibility studies
  • Sketch design
  • Detail design
  • Cost estimates
  • Conservation architecture
  • Project management
  • Show all 17 services
Service areas
  • London
  • North London
  • Wales
  • South Wales
  • Monmouth
  • Monmouthshire
  • Gwent
  • Powys
  • Carmarthenshire
  • Dyfed
  • Herefordshire
  • Gloucestershire
  • Oxfordshire
  • Wiltshire
  • Avon
  • Somerset
  • Dorset
  • Bristol
  • Hereford
  • Cardiff
  • Newport
  • Swansea
  • The Gower
  • Brecon Beacons
  • Highgate
  • Hampstead
  • Muswell Hill
  • East Finchley
  • Islington
  • Camden
  • Kilburn
  • Bloomsbury
  • Willesden
  • Barnsbury
  • Queen's Park
  • Regent's Park
  • Finsbury Park
  • Tufnell Park
  • Archway
  • Kentish Town
  • Show all 40 service areas
Address
9 Agincourt Street
NP25 3DZ Monmouth
United Kingdom
+44-7980288502 www.jones-associates.co.uk

Reviews

angela.clist
Outstanding. We first used Chris over 10 years ago, to redesign our kitchen. When faced with a new kitchen/bathroom renovation in our new home, Chris was our first choice. What stands out is Chris' "can do" attitude - nothing is ever a problem. He is also very thoughtful, careful, and pleasant to work with. We now have the most beautiful kitchen - the perfect layout, design and colour. We could not be happier!
3 months ago
Project date: January 2018
Edit
clairelewis62
I have worked on improving three listed houses over a period of twenty years. We completed our latest project last week. As always the project was beautifully planned and trouble free. Chris is a true professional. He listens carefully to our needs and his patience in understanding and developing the brief ensures that there are no nasty surprises or muddled thinking. It is a pleasure to work with him and I am so pleased with the results. His designs are elegant and thoughtful and sympathetic to the fabric of the building.
3 months ago
Project date: March 2022
Edit
Kate Guy
Chris did a fantastic job, he is very professional and has interesting ideas. He was very clear throughout the process, discussing the different options and giving us a realistic time frame to work within. I would use him again for future projects and would thoroughly recommend him.
3 months ago
Project date: April 2019
Edit
Show all 7 reviews
