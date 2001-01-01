Since setting up Jones Associates Architects in 2001, Chris Jones has established a reputation for combining outstanding design with the highest level of professional service in the transformation of private houses.





The practice specialises in private residential projects with a construction cost of between £200,000 and £1 million. Working mainly in London, but with jobs across the UK, Chris prefers to provide full architectural services, overseeing each project from inception to completion.





Equal emphasis is placed upon all stages of the process, which can be understood as three broad phases:

Scheme Design , when the overall concept and layout options are explored and defined. This stage also includes the preparation of a project cost plan and typically culminates in an application for planning permission. The practice has a success rate for planning applications of 96%

. This is a critical phase involving in-depth discussions with the client when a host of design issues - including lighting, built-in joinery and finishes - are addressed. A comprehensive package of detail drawings and a written schedule of works are prepared for accurate pricing by the contractor Construction, during which Chris maintains a close involvement with the work progressing on site and also administers the building contract (including managing the costs and certifying payments to the contractor).





While design quality is central to the practice's approach, more pragmatic issues such as cost and timescale are included in the process from the start and continue to be monitored throughout the life of a project.





Working as a sole practitioner allows Chris to provide the best possible service for clients wishing to undertake refurbishment or extension projects on their homes. They benefit not only from his consistent individual attention throughout the project but also his long experience and specialist expertise in this kind of work.





The practice is committed to building a trusting, communicative relationship between architect and client and to fostering a constructive rapport between all parties involved in a project. The success of this approach is reflected in the number of established clients who re-commission Chris for subsequent projects and who recommend him to new clients.





Chris Jones studied at Cambridge University from 1986 until 1992 and then worked for a series of prestigious London architecture firms before setting up in practice on his own.





Previously a London resident for more than 20 years, since 2014 he has enjoyed having a family base in the Welsh border town of Monmouth while making frequent visits to North London where his professional life remains focused.





Jones Associates Architects is an RIBA Chartered Practice.