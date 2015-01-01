Your browser is out-of-date.

Whitshaw Builders LTD
Home Builders in Sheffield
Reviews (9)
    House 2
    Riverdale road sheffield

    Whitshaw Builders LTD is a family run business established in Barnsley and offer a service which takes our clients vision and brings it to reality. Based in Barnsley and serving the South Yorkshire region we offer clients a personal, professional and bespoke approach that provides more than the average building contractor.

    Services
    The Complete Building service from start to finish
    Service areas
    • Barnsley
    • Sheffield
    • Leeds
    • Wakefield
    • Hope valley
    • hathersage
    • buxton
    • bakewell
    • Rotherham
    • Doncaster
    • Manchester
    Company awards
    LABC 2015 award winning best individual house.
    Address
    The Workstation, 15 Paternoster Row Sheffield, South Yorkshire S1 2BX
    S1 2BX Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1143450083 www.whitshawbuilders.co.uk

    Reviews

    Daniel Fenoughty
    Whitshaw builders managed and delivered the construction of our two storey extension. From the very beginning we were impressed with their professionalism, regular and honest communication and excellent project management. Whitshaws are committed to delivering a high quality service as evidenced by the people they put on the job (plumbers, electricians, tilers, joiners etc etc) who were excellent at what they did, committed and helpful! Whitshaws put the customer first – they were responsive to any questions and concerns we had, consulted with us throughout the process and offered pragmatic solutions and alternatives whenever we were unsure . We are absolutely delighted with the end result and have received no end of compliments on our property. We cannot recommend Whitshaws enough!
    3 months ago
    Armitage Residential
    We have sold a number of new homes by Whitshaw Builders. The team has an impressive outlook and commitment to creating the perfect home, finished to the highest standard with no compromise.
    almost 3 years ago
    Rocky Leach
    Whitshaw Builders were recommended to us by Transform Architects, the company responsible for the design of our Cinema room/Gym project. From the outset, the costs were all clearly documented and agreed and there were no hidden extras at the end of the build. Although James was our initial point of contact, the project was managed by Carl. He worked with us to ensure that we were happy on a day to day basis, addressing and resolving any issues that arose. His attention to detail was excellent and this ensured we got a quality finish. We would highly recommend this company and would use them again.
    almost 5 years ago
