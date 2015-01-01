Whitshaw Builders LTD is a family run business established in Barnsley and offer a service which takes our clients vision and brings it to reality. Based in Barnsley and serving the South Yorkshire region we offer clients a personal, professional and bespoke approach that provides more than the average building contractor.
- Services
- The Complete Building service from start to finish
- Service areas
- Barnsley
- Sheffield
- Leeds
- Wakefield
- Hope valley
- hathersage
- buxton
- bakewell
- Rotherham
- Doncaster
- Manchester
- Show all 11 service areas
- Company awards
- LABC 2015 award winning best individual house.
- Address
-
The Workstation, 15 Paternoster Row Sheffield, South Yorkshire S1 2BX
S1 2BX Sheffield
United Kingdom
+44-1143450083 www.whitshawbuilders.co.uk