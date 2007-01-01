Soto-Lay Architects was formed in 2007, combining the independent practices of its directors Santi Soto and Charmaine Lay.
Soto-Lay Architects embraces all scales of architecture from singular buildings, one family houses, renovation and refurbishment of existing buildings to interior design and furniture design. We are as passionate about the refurbishment of a kitchen as we are about the design of a one-family house or a large public building. We are a tri-lingual office working in English, Spanish and Catalan.
- Services
- Architecture
- Renovation and refurbishment
- Interior Design
- Furniture Design
- Service areas
- Spain and Europe, UK, and Barcelona
- Address
-
c/Casp 56-58, esc. izq, 1º1ª
08010 Barcelona
Spain
+34-617845914 www.sotolayarchitects.blogspot.com