Soto-Lay Architects was formed in 2007, combining the independent practices of its directors Santi Soto and Charmaine Lay.

Soto-Lay Architects embraces all scales of architecture from singular buildings, one family houses, renovation and refurbishment of existing buildings to interior design and furniture design. We are as passionate about the refurbishment of a kitchen as we are about the design of a one-family house or a large public building. We are a tri-lingual office working in English, Spanish and Catalan.