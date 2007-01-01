Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SOTO-LAY ARCHITECTS (UK)
Architects in Barcelona
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Soto-Lay Architects was formed in 2007, combining the independent practices of its directors Santi Soto and Charmaine Lay.
    Soto-Lay Architects embraces all scales of architecture from singular buildings, one family houses, renovation and refurbishment of existing buildings to interior design and furniture design. We are as passionate about the refurbishment of a kitchen as we are about the design of a one-family house or a large public building. We are a tri-lingual office working in English, Spanish and Catalan.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Renovation and refurbishment
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    Service areas
    Spain and Europe, UK, and Barcelona
    Address
    c/Casp 56-58, esc. izq, 1º1ª
    08010 Barcelona
    Spain
    +34-617845914 www.sotolayarchitects.blogspot.com
      Add SEO element