Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Garden2Office
Eco-design in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • London TV Studio, Garden2Office Garden2Office Modern garden
    London TV Studio, Garden2Office Garden2Office Modern garden
    London TV Studio, Garden2Office Garden2Office Modern media room
    +2
    London TV Studio
    Hackney Home Cinema , Garden2Office Garden2Office Scandinavian style garden
    Hackney Home Cinema , Garden2Office Garden2Office Scandinavian style garden
    Hackney Home Cinema , Garden2Office Garden2Office Scandinavian style media room
    +4
    Hackney Home Cinema

    Here at Garden2Office we specialise in bespoke garden buildings of exceptional quality, designed with you in mind. All our buildings are constructed from a range of Swedish designed and made units, with a wide range of window and door combinations. This means we can design exactly the shape and size of building you want, without the constraints of a fixed range.

    Services
    Building bespoke garden rooms
    Service areas
    U.K. Ireland Europe and London
    Address
    CR8 1HL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-8006124371 garden2office.co.uk
      Add SEO element