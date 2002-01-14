Your browser is out-of-date.

Ikonografik Design Ltd.
Architects in Sheffield
    Ikonografik Design is CIAT registered architectural practice based in Sheffield. We aim to provide a first class, friendly service that listens, solves your problems, saves you money and reduces disruption.

    Architecture and design, residential and commercial.

    Any size of project. Client led practice.

    Services
    Architectural design and project management
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Sheffield
    Address
    37 Millhouses Lane
    S7 2HA Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-7773849386 www.ikonografik.co.uk
