The tiny house movement is something that has been gaining huge popularity over the last few years, particularly in the United States. That largely comes as a result of the recent economic recession, where thousands of people have lost their homes. It’s a little bit more than that though. It’s not just for financial reasons that people want to move into smaller spaces. It’s also about simplifying your life. The tiny house movement asks the question; if we get rid of the unnecessary things that fill our lives, what does that create space for? Does living in a tiny house really make room for a bigger life?

If you’re interested in building your own tiny house, livingbiginatinyhouse.com will become a one stop resource, where you can download plans, see all of the materials that went into constructing the house and even a list of suppliers to help make your build simple.

Over the next months, we (along with a wonderful team) are going to be designing and building a tiny house, which is uniquely built for New Zealand conditions. The house will be sustainably constructed and completely off grid, generating it’s own electricity, capturing it’s own water and even treating it’s own waste materials. As you follow us on our journey, you’ll see the whole process, not just of the design and build, but also as Melissa and I make the necessary preparations to live a downsized, more eco friendly life, sell most of our possessions and get ready to live in a space the size of our current bedroom.

The film will also follow us for the first six months of living in the home, from the first summer, to the first winter, so you’ll get to see all the trials and tribulations of tiny house living. Aside from the documentary film, you’ll also be able to keep up to date with progress through weekly video updates on our website.

I’m happy to be inviting you on this journey with me and I’m excited for what’s to come!

