Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Eclectic Chair Upholstery
Textiles & Upholstery in Leeds
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Pair of Mid Century French club chairs reupholstered in mustard wool and Sanderson Hayward fabrics, Eclectic Chair Upholstery Eclectic Chair Upholstery Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Pair of Mid Century French club chairs reupholstered in mustard wool and Sanderson Hayward fabrics, Eclectic Chair Upholstery Eclectic Chair Upholstery Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Pair of Mid Century French club chairs reupholstered in mustard wool and Sanderson Hayward fabrics, Eclectic Chair Upholstery Eclectic Chair Upholstery Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +2
    Pair of Mid Century French club chairs reupholstered in mustard wool and Sanderson Hayward fabrics

    Eclectic Chair is Leeds based designer and upholsterer, Heather Linnitt's creative upholstery studio.  
    A unique collection of specially designed furniture, featuring Vintage, Mid Century Modern and Antique pieces, reupholstered with an eclectic and inspiring variety of textiles.

    Heather is a gifted upholsterer with 15 years experience, having studied at The Traditional Upholstery Workshop, where she gained an intimate education of her craft, she combinines traditional skills with her keen eye for contemporary design and vintage influences. 

    A self-confessed obsessive for fine detail, Heather’s bespoke work is of the highest quality. As she sources her materials from the latest trends in fabric design, to local markets and unique finds, Heather’s work is entirely individual.

    If you are looking for a unique piece of furniture to add a little eclectic character to your home, take a look at what Heather currently has for sale.

    Or if you have a cherished piece of furniture that you would like to freshen up with a new look, then take a look at the Upholstery page to find out what she can do for you.

    Services
    Furniture Upholstery and Cushion design
    Service areas
    Leeds and Greater Manchester
    Address
    Blackbird, 7 Stainburn Parade, Moortown
    LS17 6NA Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-7764826986 www.eclectic-chair.com
      Add SEO element