York Design Studio provides a comprehensive service to its wide client base include restaurateurs, hotels, offices, exhibition, retailers and home owners. In the past nine years, it has completed more than 100 retail projects and over 50 restaurant projects, Residential projects etc throughout the UK and European counties.Its rich experience and its unique way of working which ensures its work meet the standards required by its clients.York Design Studio commit unremitting efforts in design and service to become a British decoration expert.