York Design Studio
Interior Architects in Feltham, Middlesex
Reviews (2)
    • York Design Studio provides a comprehensive service to its wide client base include restaurateurs, hotels, offices, exhibition, retailers and home owners.  In the past nine years, it has completed more than 100 retail projects and over 50 restaurant projects, Residential projects etc throughout the UK and European counties.Its rich experience and its unique way of working which ensures its work meet the standards required by its clients.York Design Studio commit unremitting efforts in design and service to become a British decoration expert.

    Services
    • restaurants
    • hotels
    • offices
    • retail shops
    • pubs
    • Residential project
    • Home decoration
    • house extensions and refurbishments
    • loft and garage conversion
    • landscaping
    • apartment renovation
    • Interior Design
    • Architectual
    Service areas
    London, UK, and China
    Address
    2 Cromwell Road
    TW13 5AT Feltham, Middlesex
    United Kingdom
    +44-7988558919 www.yorkdesignstudio.co.uk

    Reviews

    Quansheng Bian
    cooperate many times for both commercial and residential, western style or oriental style. satisfied every time. very professional and cost-effective design studio.
    almost 2 years ago
    Mark Douglas
    We have used York Design Studio several times and yet to be disappointed, including completing an entire refit of one of our outlets in just 10 days. Whether it was interior work, signage or GFX for our net portals they were always up to the task and exceeded our expectations. Professional and affordable excellence!
    almost 2 years ago
