Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Prettypegs
Furniture & Accessories in Stockholm
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Prettypegs - Replaceable furniture legs , Prettypegs Prettypegs Interior landscaping
    Prettypegs - Replaceable furniture legs , Prettypegs Prettypegs Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Prettypegs - Replaceable furniture legs , Prettypegs Prettypegs BedroomBeds & headboards
    +9
    Prettypegs - Replaceable furniture legs

    With the mission to offer you a playful and unique way to personalize your home - Prettypegs offers replaceable legs for the world´s furniture brands such as IKEA and many more.

    Choose between a wide range of styles, models and colors and put a whole new look to your sofa, bed, table or storage furniture!

    We see furniture legs as an accessory that makes all the difference. - Just like fabulous shoes for your favourite furniture! Today - furniture legs get the attention they deserve. So, put on your Prettypegs and Shine!

    Service areas
    • Interior Design
    • interior furniture
    • furniture legs
    • Interior Accessories
    • Stockholm
    Address
    Sibyllegatan 40
    11443 Stockholm
    Sweden
    www.prettypegs.com
      Add SEO element