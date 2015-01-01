Your browser is out-of-date.

Garnett + Partners LLP
Architects in London
Reviews (5)
    Lower George Street, Richmond-Upon-Thames
    Lower George Street, Richmond-Upon-Thames

    Garnett+Partners LLP is an award winning architectural practice based in Holborn, London. We offer a broad range of services including Architecture and Design, Town Planning and Sustainability. The practice is known for its skilful integration of contemporary architecture within historic environments and for giving new life to old and historic buildings through adaptive interventions. Projects range in size from design of whole urban blocks to high quality fit out of offices for major end users. Much of our work is carried out in Conservation Areas and the practice has an outstanding record of success with planning applications, particularly with complex sites involving a mix of uses and we are particularly active in the City and West End, Greater London and the South-East of England.

    Services
    Full Service
    Service areas
    All across the UK
    Company awards
    Shortlisted for the International Design and Architecture Awards 2015
    Address
    195 High Holborn
    WC1V 7BD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074047677 www.garnettpartners.com

    Reviews

    Brilliant architects, highly recommend
