Contemporary craft website madebyhandonline.com sells and promotes the work of top UK-based designer-makers. Each maker is selected for their creativity and skill, and their work is beautifully presented and celebrated through this inspirational website.

Choose from handmade design-led furniture, ceramics, textiles, jewellery, sculpture and more and enjoy finding out about the makers themselves - their inspirations, techniques and studios - giving real meaning to the products you buy.

The site also acts as an online community and resource for the craft industry with a blog, jobs and opportunities, craft courses and workshops, as well as a ‘What's On' section highlighting quality craft events across the country.